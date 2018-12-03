Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head to Delhi from Jodhpur

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are busy painting the town red with their dreamy pictures, are headed to Delhi for their reception

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Jodhpur airport. Pics/Pallav Paliwal

The first pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are out! The newly-weds, who are busy painting the town red with their dreamy pictures, are headed to Delhi for their reception. The reception party is set to take place in the national capital on December 4.

Dressed in a bottle green saree, wearing sindoor (vermillion) and red 'chooda' (a set of bangles traditionally worn by newly-wedded women), Priyanka looked ethereal as she was snapped with husband Nick, who opted for a plain brown suit with white sneakers. The couple was smiling their hearts out as they posed for the paparazzi at the Jodhpur airport.



Madhu Chopra and Parineeti Chopra (below) at Jodhpur airport

Earlier, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, along with his wife Danielle Jonas, and Parineeti Chopra's parents, among others were spotted at the Jodhpur airport. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding took place over the weekend at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at Jodhpur airport

While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. Various pictures and videos of the duo's sangeet and mehendi ceremony have made their way to social media. The couple, however, is yet to release their wedding pictures.

