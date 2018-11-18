Neymar attempts to thwart gossip

football

Star footballer goes out of his way to prove that he is not spending time with alleged girlfriend Giovanna

(right) Neymar's ex-girlfriend (left) Bruna Marquezine

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr has quashed rumours that he cheated on his ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine through an affair with Giovanna Lancellotti. The Paris Saint-Germain star announced the split with Marquezine last month.

After posting a picture of herself in the London next to a phone box, Neymar messaged Lancellotti to warn her that this would lead to speculation about a relationship. Neymar was in London for the friendly against Uruguay at the Emirates.

Neymar, who has son Davi Lucca, seven, from a previous relationship, wrote: "You in London, me too... here come fairytales, inventors of stories and affairs." To which, Lancellotti replied: "Gee, you did not even tell me you were in Europe, you b******!"

According to British tabloid, The Sun, news of Neymar's supposed relationship with Lancellotti started doing the rounds when his sister Gabriela "liked" a comment on Instagram which read: "He [Neymar] always wanted Giovanna Lancellotti. Even when he was with Bruna Marquezine in Paris, he would take pictures of her. He was just waiting for Giovanna to finish dating to finish with Bruna. He would stay with Bruna for pity, to help her in the time of depression." However, Lancellotti has denied she is dating Neymar.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates