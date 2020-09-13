Search

Neymar Jr recovers from virus, signs new deal

Updated: 13 September, 2020 11:11 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The skillful striker announced a new deal with German sportswear giant Puma on Saturday, just two weeks after he ended his commercial association with USA's Nike

Neymar
Neymar

There's double good news from Brazil striker Neymar Jr's camp. Firstly, the PSG forward has completely recovered from the Coronavirus. Secondly, the skillful striker announced a new deal with German sportswear giant Puma on Saturday, just two weeks after he ended his commercial association with USA's Nike.

Though the exact numbers of Neymar's deal aren't known, considering his 11-year Nike tie-up was worth a whopping $105 million, one can only imagine what the current endorsement is worth.

"I grew up watching legends like Pele, Cruyff, Eusebio and Maradona play in Puma. So it's my honour," Neymar wrote on social media.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

ð In my own words. ð Usando minhas palavras. @pumafootball @puma #KingIsBack

A post shared by ene10ta EÌrre ð§ð· ð» neymarjr (@neymarjr) onSep 12, 2020 at 5:16am PDT

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 13 September, 2020 10:57 IST

Tags

neymarfootballsports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK