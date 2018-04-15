Neymar kisses his girl Bruna at charity event

Neymar even used stylish black crutches to suit his all-black attire for the 8th Annual amfAR gala



Neymar kisses Bruna at the gala. Pic/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr, 26, who is recovering from foot surgery, looked smitten and was seen kissing girlfriend Bruna Marquezine, 22, as they arrived at a charity event in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Neymar even used stylish black crutches to suit his all-black attire for the 8th Annual amfAR gala, reported The Sun. While, Neymar announced at the event that he will be ready to star for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia, it was his partner who stole the show with her looks. The couple rekindled their romance in December last year, after several break-ups and have been inseparable ever since.

