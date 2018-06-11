Neymar nets 55th goal as Brazil hammer Austria 3-0

The Paris St Germain striker scored his 55th goal for his country in yesterday's victory, their final World Cup warm-up match

Neymar celebrates his goal. Pics/AFP

Neymar's scintillating goal drew him level with Romario in Brazil's all time top scorers list as they cruised to a 3-0 win against Austria. The Paris St Germain striker scored his 55th goal for his country in yesterday's victory, their final World Cup warm-up match. He is now equal third in Brazil's scoring charts with Romario and only behind Ronaldo (62) and Pele (77) after scoring in Vienna.



Brazil's Neymar shoots to score against Austria in Vienna on Saturday

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring, while Philippe Coutinho added a third in the second half. The victory capped Brazil's World Cup preparations ahead of their opener in Russia against Switzerland next Sunday.

An open start saw Casemiro fire wide after eight minutes and 10 minutes later Neymar tested Heinz Lindner, shooting straight at him from 25 yards. Paulinho then went close when his drive was turned wide by Lindner but Brazil scored from the resulting corner nine minutes before the break. Austria only half cleared and Marcelo's drive deflected to Jesus, who curled it in from an angle.

Neymar got his goal in the second half when he latched onto Willian's pass, and with some stunning footwork slotted in after 63 minutes. Coutinho then made it 3-0 for the Brazilians six minutes later when he swapped passes with his former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino and curled in a finish around Lindner.

