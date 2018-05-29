Neymar rubbishes Real Madrid rumours, says ready to play for Brazil

Neymar has been consistently linked with a move to the Bernabeu this summer



Neymar

Brazil and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar has rubbished rumours linking him to Spanish giants Real Madrid, also revealing that he is not fully fit after training for a week with Brazil in their World Cup preparations. "My focus is Brazil, people are talking nonsense and that is not worth answering," Neymar was quoted as saying by espnfc at Brazil's football confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar has been consistently linked with a move to the Bernabeu this summer. On his recovery from a foot injury suffered in February, the former Brazil captain added: "Physically I am well, my foot is fine. I am adapting to a few things. I still feel some discomfort, but it is not something that will trouble me," the 26-year-old said.

Asked how well he was feeling now, Neymar said: "Not 100 percent yet. But that comes with time. It is normal that I have this fear of making complete movements. Let's take it easy, there are still many days until the (World Cup) opener and I will be 100 percent then."

Brazil will take on Croatia in a friendly on June 3, and Neymar -- who has not played a match since the injury -- hopes to be on the pitch again for that game in Liverpool. "I am ready to play, there is nothing that can stop me," he said. "What I feel today is this fear because I am coming back now."

