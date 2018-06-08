Neymar will be welcome at Real Madrid, says Marcelo

Neymar's father, Neymar Santos Jr, is reportedly negotiating with Real Madrid officials in a bid to secure his son's move to the Bernabeu this summer

Neymar/AFP

Brazil and Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has said that his national teammate Neymar would be welcome at the Spanish club, should he decide to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Neymar's father, Neymar Santos Jr, is reportedly negotiating with Real Madrid officials in a bid to secure his son's move to the Bernabeu this summer, reports Xinhua news agency. Marcelo denied suggestions that Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is said to be considering leaving the Spanish capital after nine seasons, is against the move.

"Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't own Real Madrid, if the president chooses -- anyone can be there," Marcelo told a press conference in London on Thursday, where Brazil are currently taking part in a pre-World Cup training camp. "There's no such thing as Neymar not being there because Cristiano is there. All of the players want Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid, but one thing is not related to the other. The door is always open for Neymar to join," he added.

"I think the best players in the world have to play at Real Madrid, and I have been saying for two or three years that, for me, one day Neymar will be there." Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer last August when he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($261.155).

Despite missing almost three months due to a foot injury, the 26-year-old scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions in 2017-18, helping Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title as well as the French and League Cups. However speculation has mounted that the Brazilian is not happy in France and that he wants to return to Spain.

