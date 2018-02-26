NGOs may fund farmer's daughter's weddings to prevent suicides

The main reason behind farmers committing suicide is the inability to repay the huge loans taken for their daughters' weddings, believes the Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra



Representation pic

The main reason behind farmers committing suicide is the inability to repay the huge loans taken for their daughters' weddings, believes the Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra. And so, in a bid to curb the increasing number of deaths, The Office of the Charity Commissioner has started an initiative, as part of which it plans to rope in trusts and NGOs to organise mass marriages (for children of farmers) and bear the costs.

Charity Commissioner Shivkumar Dighe said, "The burden of loan on our farmers is ever-increasing - apart from several things, they also borrow huge amounts for their children's, especially their daughters', weddings. To ensure top-notch hospitality for the guests, and for exchange of gifts and other rituals, they approach private banks or money-lenders, taking on the loan burden at a high rate of interest.

"Hence, to help them in this aspect, we thought of taking up this initiative, wherein trusts for different religions - Hindu, Muslim, Christian and others - will organise and fund wedding ceremonies of children of farmers belonging to their communities. We will soon hold a meeting with all such organisations registered with us and explain the idea to them." "We will approach trusts having turnovers of more than R20 lakh. We will decide on the amount and other modalities in the next few months," he added.

