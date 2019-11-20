Nia Sharma: Would starve myself to look a particular way
Nia Sharma, in a candid interview, opened up about several things including her eating disorder.
Nia Sharma, known for her stints in TV shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Qubool Hai, and one of her most famous shows so far, Jamai Raja, has struggled with a few things in life, one of them being her eating disorder.
In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Nia opened up about the same saying a few years ago, she was obsessed with her weight. She shared, "People have always seen me as someone who is fit and has a good figure because I have maintained myself well. But, with time, there are physiological factors that make you put on weight. For the past few years, I have suffered from the fear of getting out of shape. I was obsessed with my weight and if I put on even one kilo, I would start fretting and fuming over it."
Nia Sharma further said that her conversations with friends and family would only revolve around her weight worries. She admitted, "In order to look a particular way, I ended up starving myself. While I never had cheat days and followed a strict diet, there were times when I just let myself go and overindulged in food. And when I ate a lot, I would feel extremely guilty. So, I would try to throw up what I ate. This was a practice for many years, but I now realise that it is one of the worst things I did to myself (sic)."
Nia credited her friends Arjun Bijlani and Ravi Dubey to have explained to her how this wasn't healthy. She continued, "I would like to tell women to stop doing this if they suffer from such fears. In fact, the fear of gaining weight led me to skip my lunches and dinners. I used to only have protein shakes and work out like mad. But I do believe that working out is not the only solution to maintain a healthy weight. You need a healthy diet along with it. I have suffered from this eating disorder, but thankfully, I am now over it."
On the work front, Nia Sharma can be seen in the Zee5 series Jamai 2.0. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Nia Sharma was born in Rohini, New Delhi, and has a degree in mass communication. She was ranked number 3 in 2016 and number 2 in 2017 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by a British newspaper. (All pictures/Nia Sharma's Instagram account)
-
Nia started her career in the entertainment industry in the year 2010 when she starred in the popular TV show Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. Since then, there's been no looking back for this stunning actress.
-
After Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Nia Sharma moved on to her next project, Behenein, which was a show that aired on Star Plus.
Pictured: Nia with her Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey at Lalbaugcha Raja this year.
-
Nia Sharma then starred in a number of TV shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Qubool Hai, and one of her most famous shows so far, Jamai Raja. The show was produced by Akshay Kumar and co-produced by Ashvini Yardi and Meenakshi Sagar.
-
In 2017, Nia Sharma was seen as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and was among the top 5 finalists. In the same year, the actress was also part of Twisted, an erotic thriller web series produced and written by Vikram Bhatt.
-
Apparently, Bhatt has roped Nia in for a thriller film as well. "Vikram has signed Nia as the female lead in the thriller," Bhatt's spokesperson told mid-day, adding, "While other details of the film are still being chalked out, the venture will mark the actor and director's first collaboration for a full-length feature."
-
Nia Sharma is known and respected for her no-nonsense attitude and the actress has no qualms about hitting back at trolls.
-
The fact that she was the first television actress to go completely bald onscreen for the role of a woman battling cancer in the show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain, shows how bold Nia really is.
Pictured: Nia Sharma poses with her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar and Vineet Raina.
-
Here's the fierce actress flaunting purple lipstick! The television diva is often seen experimenting with her lip colours, which are always met with mixed comments from her fans and social media followers.
-
Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur are currently busy with Jamai 2.0, a digital spin-off of Jamai Raja, which aired from 2014 to 2017 on Zee TV. Jamai Raja was widely appreciated by the audience and was followed by viewers across India.
-
Nia has sported a lot of casual wear in the ZEE5 series, which premiered on September 10. "When it comes to styling for any project, I always go all in to carry out my styles and make sure that it has my touch in it."
-
"However, for Jamai 2.0 from putting together clothes, shoes, accessories I have personalised it as per my comfort and my own style. So if anything looks wrong, I am the one to blame," said Nia in a chat with IANS.
Pictured: Nia Sharma with her Jamai 2.0 co-stars Achint Kaur and Ravi Dubey.
Nia Sharma kickstarted her television career with the serial Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. Today, she's one of the most popular and admired actresses in the television industry. As Nia's web series, Jamai 2.0, premiered on September 10, we take a look at some of her fabulous Instagram pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Spat between Sidharth and Asim continues, Team Paras wins Swayamvar task