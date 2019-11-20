Nia Sharma: Would starve myself to look a particular way

Nia Sharma, known for her stints in TV shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Qubool Hai, and one of her most famous shows so far, Jamai Raja, has struggled with a few things in life, one of them being her eating disorder.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Nia opened up about the same saying a few years ago, she was obsessed with her weight. She shared, "People have always seen me as someone who is fit and has a good figure because I have maintained myself well. But, with time, there are physiological factors that make you put on weight. For the past few years, I have suffered from the fear of getting out of shape. I was obsessed with my weight and if I put on even one kilo, I would start fretting and fuming over it."

Nia Sharma further said that her conversations with friends and family would only revolve around her weight worries. She admitted, "In order to look a particular way, I ended up starving myself. While I never had cheat days and followed a strict diet, there were times when I just let myself go and overindulged in food. And when I ate a lot, I would feel extremely guilty. So, I would try to throw up what I ate. This was a practice for many years, but I now realise that it is one of the worst things I did to myself (sic)."

Nia credited her friends Arjun Bijlani and Ravi Dubey to have explained to her how this wasn't healthy. She continued, "I would like to tell women to stop doing this if they suffer from such fears. In fact, the fear of gaining weight led me to skip my lunches and dinners. I used to only have protein shakes and work out like mad. But I do believe that working out is not the only solution to maintain a healthy weight. You need a healthy diet along with it. I have suffered from this eating disorder, but thankfully, I am now over it."

On the work front, Nia Sharma can be seen in the Zee5 series Jamai 2.0. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.

