Nia Sharma's handbag gets stolen from car; actress seeks help from Mumbai Police

Naagin fame actress Nia Sharma recently sought help from the Mumbai Police after her handbag got picked from her car at Lower Parel, Mumbai. The actress tweeted about the incident and tagged the official handle of Mumbai Police in it.

Sharing a photo of her bag, Nia Sharma wrote, "@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car... at senapati bapat marg signal... lower parel... any help would mean a lot please."

@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please. ð pic.twitter.com/Qqp16i3KC4 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 28, 2020

Known for their quick turnaround time on Twitter, the Mumbai Police responded, "We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will call you shortly to get details."

Thank you for a quick response ð https://t.co/oh8pGJO9AG — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 28, 2020

We sure hope the police are able to help Nia recover her stolen bag!

On the work front, Nia Sharma is known for TV shows like Ekta Kapoor Naagin 4, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and recently the web series Twisted. She also won the Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India trophy this year and was elated to bag the most prestigious award of her life.

Also read: Nia Sharma After Wining Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India: I Gave My All To Every Stunt

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news