Nick Carter kicked about second baby

Nick Carter with wife Lauren Kitt and son

American Singer Nick Carter is expecting his second child with wife Lauren Kitt, the singer announced on Friday. According to reports, the couple got married in 2014 after which they had Odin Reign, who is three-year-old now.

The Backstreet Boy singer took to his Instagram to share a family photo. "Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for," he captioned the post. In the picture, he can be seen holding his wife's baby bump while their son kisses Lauren's belly.

The duo shared the joyous news eight months after Carter's wife suffered a miscarriage. "God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after three months. I'm heartbroken. It was a little sister for Odin," the singer, 39, tweeted.

Carter's wife also shared a photo of the ultrasound on March 8, praising fellow women on International Women's Day.

"If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss, this post is for you, you're not alone and there is always hope. Thankfully I have access to great doctors and healthcare professionals, but sadly many women don't, so in honour of our baby girl and #internationalwomensday I am making a donation to every mom counts in hopes of aiding future parents from preventable illnesses and in some cases death,"

she wrote.

In 2015, the couple talked about the struggles they went through to have another baby after Odin's birth. In a pre-taped video, Carter said he was expecting his first child and shared the details of the year-long pregnancy journey that included undergoing through miscarriage.

"It's been rocky, to be quite honest with you. There have been times when we thought it wouldn't happen," Carter told viewers disclosing that his wife, now 35, was 16 weeks along.

Kitt was seen crying in the footage. "It was really hard on Nick. Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard," she said.

