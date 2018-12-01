Nick Jonas dances to Priyanka Chopra's songs during their sangeet

bollywood

Nick Jonas danced to Priyanka Chopra's chartbusters, including Tune Maari Entriyaan from her 2014 film, Gunda

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Last night, Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace was bedecked with lights for the sangeet ceremony of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The festivities kicked off from 6.30 pm. Security was beefed up at the venue and employees of the event management and security firms were said to have taken over the hotel.

Guests were made to sign a confidentiality agreement and mobile phones were not allowed during the ceremony. Nick danced to PeeCee's chartbusters, including Tune Maari Entriyaan from her 2014 film, Gunday.

Earlier, guests were given welcome goodies, all of which had the initials NP on it. PeeCee's mehndi came from Sojat in Rajasthan, which is considered the henna capital of India.

