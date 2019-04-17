Nick Jonas heaps praises; talks about Priyanka Chopra's bond with Sophie Turner

hollywood

Nick Jonas says it is "kind of a dream" that his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are "so connected".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has time and again encouraged sister-in-law Sophie Turner for her professional endeavours, even recently applauding her as the last season of Turner-starrer Game Of Thrones kicked off.

As the eighth season of Game of Thrones premiered, Chopra Jonas sent her best wishes to Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the fantasy series. Priyanka shared a photograph of Turner sitting on the 'Iron Throne' along with PC's dog Diana standing on the side. The actress captioned it: "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight [sic]"

In an interview to an international website, husband Nick Jonas says the Jonas brothers (including Joe and Kevin) consider themselves lucky to have partners who are as close as the siblings are to each other. "It's a great feeling. I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiance are so connected as well," Nick said.

Nick also applauded the women - apart from Chopra and Turner, including Kevin's wife Danielle - for playing an instrumental role in re-launching their musical band.

It's #thejonai comin atchya!

"These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group," Nick shared. "To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing."



"It is one of the things we were so drawn to about each other. And the family's just getting bigger and bigger, and that's a beautiful thing. We love including our loved ones, our family, in everything we do...our house is for everyone, our doors are always open," he added. "That is, in my opinion, how it should be."

