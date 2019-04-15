Priyanka Chopra Jonas meeting Jacqueline Fernandez in NYC is sheer fun; see pics

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in New York City to attend Women In The Worl summit as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, met Jacqueline Fernandez in the US

Priyanka Chopra and Jacquline Fernandez

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently attended the Women In the World Summit as the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, met the Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the New York City. When the actresses can together, it was no less than a fun evening, and their social media stories said it all. From posing together like divas to sharing a laugh together, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jacqueline Fernandez' pictures scream fun! Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked no less than a diva in this grey pantsuit, and her neon coloured pumps create a new style statement altogether. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen showing off her geeky side with an LBD, paired with a turtleneck white sweater top. The Race 3 actress completed her look with a black coloured sling bag, paired with thigh-high black velvet boots. Both the actresses look extremely happy posing and giggling together. Jacqueline has also shared a series of videos about the meeting with the desi girl.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Khan in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

