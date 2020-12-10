Nick Jonas' special appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Text For You

Nick Jonas shot for a cameo in wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas's film, Text For You. On Tuesday, the singer filmed the scene in a taxi alongside PeeCee in London. It required them to indulge in a verbal duel. James C Strouse's romantic drama stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The Jonas couple will also make a special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020. The event, which will be held virtually on December 20, will be hosted by singer John Legend. It recognises people working towards ending poverty.

Speaking about the story, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion's music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer's novel.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger, which she has also executive produced, and We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4.

