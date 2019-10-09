Nick Jonas to judge American singing show, The Voice

Nick Jonas is set to join American show, The Voice, for its upcoming spring season, to fill in for Adam Levine, who left the NBC singing competition series in May, after a 16-year stint. The singer reportedly made the announcement recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting Jonas Brothers' album and new single, Only Human.

"I'm so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It's such an awesome group of individuals, and I can't wait to help these artistes," Jonas said. Meredith Ahr, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said the team is excited to see the singer-actor lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artistes. "As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick's success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional.

We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year, and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice," Ahr said.

