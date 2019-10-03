Nick Jonas touches mother-in-law Madhu Chopra's feet? Priyanka answers

Priyanka Chopra attended Kapil Sharma's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her comeback Bollywood film - The Sky Is Pink. The actress met the comedy king after a really long time and the two got married around the same time. Therefore, they had much to talk about on the show.

Priyanka and Kapil spoke about life after marriage, their wedding, their partners and mothers-in-law. During their conversation, Kapil asked the desi girl about her American singer-husband, Nick Jonas. He asked if he greeted his mother-in-law by blowing air-kisses or by following the Indian tradition of touching the feet. Here's what he asked, "Accha Nick jo hain woh aapki mummy ko aise milte hain jaise India mein milte hain damaad? Aise paer chooke? Ya hawa mein air kiss karke?"

To which, the Quantico actress laughed out loud and said that he takes the middle route of hugging her. "Dono ke beech mein. Bechara hug karta hai [sic]"

Later, Priyanka Chopra asked Kapil if he would go on a holiday worth Rs 2 crore in the Maldives or a date with six hot girls. The actress, who was dressed in a white and red polka-dotted saree looked happy to take Kapil's case. The comedian's answer will leave everyone in splits. The 38-year-old chose to take the 2 crore vacation and arrange the same package for Rs 60,000.

The episode will go on air in the coming weekend. The Sky Is Pink features Priyanka Chopra with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The Sky is Pink is an incredible love story of a couple -Aditi (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar), told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Spanning over three decades, the family moves countries, challenge science, change faith and are constantly tested in their love and relationships.

