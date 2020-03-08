Nick Jonas wipes hands on Priyanka Chopra's kurta while playing Holi; actress has an hilarious response

Priyanka Chopra and her husband pop artiste Nick Jonas enjoy a huge fan following as a couple and as individuals. Much of the content they share on social media go viral in no time, and the couple gets a lot of love from their fans across the world.

Recently, the couple attended Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal's grand Holi party at their residence in Worli, Mumbai. The couple looked gorgeous in their white and yellow traditional outfits and added spark to the party. The Bajirao Mastani actress donned a traditional white kurta with colourful small prints, while Nick turned his Desi mode on in his white kurta with the same prints. Twinning, the couple stole the limelight.

Now, a video from the party has gone viral on social media. Nick, who is immersed in colours is seen wiping his hands on Priyanka's outfit! One of the fan clubs of Priyanka shared the video on social media. Take a look:

Priyanka, being a sport herself shared the video on her Instagram story. "Who needs a towel?," Priyanka wrote with the video.

We can't wait for more pictures to surface from the Holi bash and see what all our favourite celebs were up to at the party!

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018, and keep on sharing mushy moments from their love life on social media. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. She will be next seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this duo, the film will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

