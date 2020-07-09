Nick Kyrgios slams Dominic Thiem for defending Alex Zverev

Outspoken Australian Nick Kyrgios questioned Dominic Thiem's intellect on Wednesday after the World No. 3 told him to stop criticising fellow tennis stars Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic for taking risks with COVID-19. Kyrgios said Thiem wasn't on the same intellectual level after the Austrian called his criticism cheap and claimed it was bad luck that Zverev was caught partying after promising to self-isolate.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for COVID-19 after last month's Adria Tour, an exhibition series. "Kyrgios has really done a lot of nonsense himself. That's why I understand even less when he interferes everywhere," said Thiem. "It would be better for him to come clean instead of always criticising others."

Nick calls for accountability

The Australian shot back on Twitter. "What are you talking about @ThiemDomi? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does? None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I'm coming from. I'm trying to hold them accountable." Kyrgios added: "This just shows what a joke Thiem @AlexZverev & @DjokerNole think this is, 2 of them partying like potato's during a global pandemic. People losing lives, loved ones and friends, and then Thiem standing up for the 'mistake'. These guys are the 'top' of our sport. SMH [shaking my head]."

Djoko fears witch-hunt

Meanwhile, Djokovic has said that he is still not sure of participating in the US Open and that there is a witch-hunt against him after the events of his Adria Tour. "I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious. It's more than just criticism, it's like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name," Djokovic said.

