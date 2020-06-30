Nick Kyrgios slams 'selfish' Alexander Zverev for partying

Nick Kyrgios let rip at "selfish" fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev on Monday after the German was seen partying despite promising to self-isolate following Novak Djokovic's Coronavirus-hit Adria Tour.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. While Zverev tested negative, he released a statement afterwards vowing to self-isolate, only to be spotted at a busy bar, apparently over the weekend, in footage that went viral.

Kyrgios said he was unhappy with the behaviour of some of the biggest names in the sport. "So I wake up and I see more controversial things happening all over the world. One that stuck out for me was seeing 'Sacha' Zverev again man, again, again, how selfish can you be?" he said on Instagram.

"If you have the audacity to put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf saying you're going to self-isolate for 14 days and apologising to the general public for putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days, my god."

