Nick Kyrgios trolls Novak Djokovic on Twitter: How many years would I be banned for?

Nick Kyrgios opened a cheeky Twitter poll Monday asking how many years he would be banned if he had hit an official with a ball, after 17-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic's default at the US Open.

The Australian has waged a running battle with the Serb in recent months over his ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition series, lashing out at Djokovic's "stupidity" after several players contracted Coronavirus. And he was quick to have his say after Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the US Open for hitting a woman line judge in the throat with a ball bashed away in disgust after losing his serve.

The combustible Kyrgios, who was hit with a suspended 16-week ban last year for a series of on-court outbursts, jumped onto social media to ask his followers what would happen if he had hit the line judge. "Swap me for jokers incident," he said, using Djokovic's nickname. "'Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat.' How many years would I be banned for?" asked the Australian.

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

The options given were five, 10 or 20 years with the poll attracting more than 60,000 answers in its first hour, with the majority voting for 20 years. While most took the Kyrgios's tweet as a light-hearted dig, not everyone was impressed. "Slight difference: you did much worse," noted one user.

Novak Djokovic is not the only player to be disqualified from a Grand Slam John McEnroe was infamously tossed out from the Australian Open in 1990 for misconduct. He first tried to intimidate a lines judge before slamming his racket twice on the ground. He also sweared at the chair umpire for giving him two code violations.

