Nicki Minaj forced to put Bangkok show on hold

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj's upcoming show here in Thailand has been postponed due to unspecified "complications."

The "Anaconda" rapper was due to perform at the SCG Stadium on April 4, but the date has now been pulled by promoters, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A statement posted on the promoter's Facebook page blamed the cancellation of the date on "unforeseen internal complications" and promised that bosses are in negotiations with Minaj's management team to reschedule the concert for later this year.

The 36-year-old musician's current "Nicki World Tour" has been a troubled one as the Thai show is the fourth gig that hasn't gone ahead as planned.

Performances in Bratislava, Slovakia, and Bordeaux (France) were cancelled at the last minute due to technical issues.

She has explained in a statement: "These two cities that had technical issues were cities that I had never been (to) before and we tried to add them but they just didn't have the power in the building to facilitate my show. And they didn't tell us that until three hours before the show... We did soundcheck, they said it was fine."

The hip-hop superstar also had to disappoint fans in Dublin, Ireland, after some of her equipment trucks failed to arrive due to adverse weather conditions in the Irish Sea.

She did, however, perform an emotional concert at the Manchester Arena in Britain, as she paid tribute to the 22 victims of the terror attack on her singer-friend Ariana Grande's concert at the same venue almost two years ago.

Weather and technical problems permitting, her tour will continue in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday.

