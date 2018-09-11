Nicole Kidman discusses 'MeToo' movement

hollywood

Nicole Kidman has always been vocal about the issues concerning women, particularly in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman

ZNicole Kidman says that #MeToo movement isn't just about gender, it covers many other aspects. Speaking about the viral movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault that started in 2017, Nichole said that it is a big movement so that there is respect and equality and decency and people can move forward regardless of their gender with just a little bit more balance. She also adds that the issue covers various topics like gender, parity, sexual harassment at the workplace.

Kidman has always been vocal about the issues concerning women, particularly in Hollywood. In her 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) speech, she spoke about the status of women in Hollywood and said that the industry should continue to support female stories.

Kidman's current film, 'Destroyer' is a story about a female detective Erin Bell (Nicole Kidman), whose undercover work inside a cultish gang in the California desert at the beginning of her career ends in tragedy, leaving her with enduring psychic scars, reports Deadline. The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 25.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever