Nicole Scherzinger game for musical

Singer-songwriter Nicole Scherzinger says she wants to write a musical with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. In the past, the 39-year-old singer left the composer "furious" when she dropped out of "Cats" on Broadway just one week before rehearsals to re-join "The X Factor". But now Scherzinger hopes to pen a musical with Webber.

"I have several musicals in me. It would be a dream to create something original with Andrew," she told the sun.co.uk. Webber, 70, had earlier lashed out after Scherzinger dropped out of the Broadway show with little notice.

