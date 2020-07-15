Search

Nicole Scherzinger is trying for a baby with ex-rugby star Thom Evans

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 09:43 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved-up, and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies

Nicole Scherzinger and Thim Evans
Nicole Scherzinger and Thim Evans

American singer Nicole Scherzinger, 42, is reportedly keen to start a family of her own with former rugby player boyfriend, Thom Evans, 35. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the Pussycat Dolls star is trying to have a baby with Thom, as the couple plan to buy a house in London.

"Thom told pals he's been taking supplements to boost fertility. Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved-up, and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies. No one would be surprised if they had some baby news in the coming months," a source told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, the couple wait for the lockdown to end so that they can purchase the house. "Thom currently lives with his brother and a housemate in London, which hardly makes for a romantic love nest. They are looking to buy a house together once lockdown is over," the source added.

