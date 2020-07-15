Nicole Scherzinger is trying for a baby with ex-rugby star Thom Evans

American singer Nicole Scherzinger, 42, is reportedly keen to start a family of her own with former rugby player boyfriend, Thom Evans, 35. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the Pussycat Dolls star is trying to have a baby with Thom, as the couple plan to buy a house in London.

"Thom told pals he's been taking supplements to boost fertility. Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved-up, and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies. No one would be surprised if they had some baby news in the coming months," a source told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, the couple wait for the lockdown to end so that they can purchase the house. "Thom currently lives with his brother and a housemate in London, which hardly makes for a romantic love nest. They are looking to buy a house together once lockdown is over," the source added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news