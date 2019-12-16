Nicole Scherzinger: This isn't an easy industry to survive in

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

One of the great appeals of so many girl bands - from Spice Girls to Girls Aloud and of course Pussycat Dolls - is the dancing. Is that important? Are you looking for that here?

We're letting the talent show us what they've got. We're not going in with any particular preconceptions. It's important to move as a group, though. Our focus is not making them into something they're not. But yeah, they have to have good chemistry, move well within the group, and have an understanding of what the other members are doing on stage.

Although you have industry experts in the early auditions and Leona Lewis as a guest judge for the arena auditions, it's essentially you and Simon as the main judges. How is that dynamic?

It's actually really good! A lot of the professional panels are my peers and colleagues that I've worked with, so we see eye to eye very easily and I think Simon really likes that outside perspective.

So, it all works very well but he and I are on the same page more than ever.

What do those industry experts add?

They've written some of the biggest songs in history, worked with some of the biggest artists. There's nothing better than working with people who are in it, who work in it on a daily basis. We are looking for a group who can go out there and do it right now. So, what better than to work with people who are in the studio every day writing with, working with, producing for the biggest artists?

One of the challenges for the groups is that they don't have much time to gel or rehearse. Do you think that's a problem?

The right ones will rise to the challenge. We've had a lot of talented people, but they fell short because we didn't feel we had time to develop them. The right people will step forward and shine. In this time frame people either rise or they fall.

How important is image for a band?

It depends on what you mean by 'image'. The industry has changed so much and it's more about individuality. Our modern popstar is Billie Eillish who is more dark and edgy and a tomboy role.

What works for a pop act these days is different than it has been in the past - today we have Post Malone and Lizzo which is so great. Kids gravitate to the real artists. The ones who express themselves and are already unique. Kids are becoming more fearless about expressing themselves.

Given your experience, what tips would you give the bands to survive in the industry - and as a band?

To work hard. You have to be committed to what you're doing. This isn't an easy industry to survive in so just work hard and be passionate. I'm so lucky to be able to do what I love every day and I hope these guys get to do what they love too.

