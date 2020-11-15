Search

Nicole Scherzinger wants to have kids with rugby star Thom Evans

Updated: 15 November, 2020 10:52 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Nicole Scherzinger hailed her partner and said he is the man of her dreams.

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger

American musician Nicole Scherzinger is keen to start a family with former rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans. The Pussycat Dolls singer, who is dating Evans since last year, told Extra magazine: "I
definitely want kids at the right time. It's kind of hard now because I'm supposed to be touring next year, so it's just about timing. I've always wanted a family."

Scherzinger hailed her partner and said he is the man of her dreams. "He's my partner in crime, my best friend. We love to laugh together, we're big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together and cook together. He's my man, the man in my life, the man of my dreams," she said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 15 November, 2020 10:35 IST

Tags

sports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK