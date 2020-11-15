Nicole Scherzinger wants to have kids with rugby star Thom Evans

American musician Nicole Scherzinger is keen to start a family with former rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans. The Pussycat Dolls singer, who is dating Evans since last year, told Extra magazine: "I

definitely want kids at the right time. It's kind of hard now because I'm supposed to be touring next year, so it's just about timing. I've always wanted a family."

Scherzinger hailed her partner and said he is the man of her dreams. "He's my partner in crime, my best friend. We love to laugh together, we're big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together and cook together. He's my man, the man in my life, the man of my dreams," she said.

