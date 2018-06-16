Nigaar Khan refuses to be 'sensuous' during Ramzan

"Nigaar wanted to do the role, but since the shoot was during Ramzan, she didn't want to play a sensuous character."

Nigaar Khan and Sayantani Ghosh

Nigaar Khan was recently roped in for an episode of Laal Ishq. She was to play a sensuous woman. But the actor dropped out two days before the shoot, leaving the makers in a fix. She was replaced by Sayantani Ghosh. A source says, "Nigaar wanted to do the role, but since the shoot was during Ramzan, she didn't want to play a sensuous character."

Nigaar Khan has shifted base to Abu Dhabi after her marraige. On her shoots she had once told mid-day, "I love juggling between things and places it's exciting , I truly miss Mumbai and I'm known to juggle around whether it was India and doing 3 shows at one time or whether it's my personal life. Given a choice I would love to continue juggling between all the tasks in my life because I just love it and it keeps me going."

Sayantani Ghosh, known for shows like "Jai Santoshi Maa" and "Naaginn", says she is a "self-grown" actor, and considers her work to be her teacher. "I love to be in front of the camera. I just love my job, and I take it very seriously. I feel it's not fair to pick and choose a character. I'm a self-grown actor, without any formal training and with each of my role, I get to learn something, grow as a performer.

