Search

Nigaar Khan refuses to be 'sensuous' during Ramzan

Jun 16, 2018, 10:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

"Nigaar wanted to do the role, but since the shoot was during Ramzan, she didn't want to play a sensuous character."

Nigaar Khan refuses to be 'sensuous' during Ramzan
Nigaar Khan and Sayantani Ghosh

Nigaar Khan was recently roped in for an episode of Laal Ishq. She was to play a sensuous woman. But the actor dropped out two days before the shoot, leaving the makers in a fix. She was replaced by Sayantani Ghosh. A source says, "Nigaar wanted to do the role, but since the shoot was during Ramzan, she didn't want to play a sensuous character."

Nigaar Khan has shifted base to Abu Dhabi after her marraige. On her shoots she had once told mid-day, "I love juggling between things and places it's exciting , I truly miss Mumbai and I'm known to juggle around whether it was India and doing 3 shows at one time or whether it's my personal life. Given a choice I would love to continue juggling between all the tasks in my life because I just love it and it keeps me going."

Sayantani Ghosh, known for shows like "Jai Santoshi Maa" and "Naaginn", says she is a "self-grown" actor, and considers her work to be her teacher. "I love to be in front of the camera. I just love my job, and I take it very seriously. I feel it's not fair to pick and choose a character. I'm a self-grown actor, without any formal training and with each of my role, I get to learn something, grow as a performer.

Also Read: Nigaar Khan: I've been getting quite a few offers to play negative roles

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Millennials react to Mithun Chakraborty's killer dance moves

Tags

sayantani ghoshtelevision news