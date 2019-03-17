Nigerian couple, Indian aide dupe woman for Rs 75 lakh in Navi Mumbai

crime

Representational picture

A Nigerian couple and their Indian accomplice have been arrested from Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a 57-year-old woman of around Rs 75 lakh in an online fraud, police said.The Nigerian couple has been identified as Amra Obesogue (husband) and Christabel Libeh (wife) while the Indian national has been identified as Ashok Borade, a resident of Navi Mumbai.

The trio was arrested on Friday after a successful raid on their places in Mumbai's Ulwe and Nhava Sheva area. "We have seized 13 mobile phones, and an internet modem, router, data card and laptop from the accused," police said.On December 2017, the victim, who lives in Mahim, was contacted on Facebook by the accused. He posed as an American man named Donald Tad, who offered a good amount to the victim to free a parcel from the Customs department.

"After his continuous efforts for several months, Tad somehow convinced the woman to transfer a total of Rs 74.20 lakh to various accounts for the Customs process and visa expenses for bringing her to the US for a visit, He promised her that he would double her amount," police said.When 'Tad' stopped answering the victim calls, she realised that she was cheated. Last year in June, she approached Mahim police station, following which, her case was transferred to cyber cell of crime branch.The accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and provisions of Information Technology Act.Further investigation is underway.

