Nigerian man jumps to death from police car in Mumbai

A Nigerian national died in Mumbai after he jumped off a police car. The man, who was held by the bureau of immigration for visa fraud, jumped from the car while driving on the Sahar elevated road.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Igbele Emeka Bonaventure. He was held for travelling with forged documents at the Chattrapati Shivaji Ibternational Airport on Wednesday and transferred to the immigration authorities. Bonaventure had flown into Mumbai on a Kenyan Airlines flight.

A report in the Indian Express quotes Zone VIII's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anil Kumbhare as having stated, "At 6.30 am the police car was on the elevated bridge connecting the international airport. He opened the door and tried to jump on the other bridge and fell into the gap between the two bridges."

Bonaventure committed the act while returning from Cooper hospital after a medical examination. While he was rushed back to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The deceased's body has been shifted to JJ Hospital for an autopsy.

The IE report also quotes the police as having added that Bonaventure had procured his visa not from his home country, but from a neighbouring country. He used the same to run a cargo export business in South Mumbai. Meanwhile, his wife and children are based out of Delhi. The police have registered a case of accidental death at the Sahar police station.

