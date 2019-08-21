Niharikaa Agarwal is all set to charm the web series world

web-series

That's right a birdie informed us about Niharikaa Agarwal signing a well-renowned banner for her digital debut.

Niharikaa Agarwal to soon make her web series debut

Niharikaa Agarwal the diva who made her Bollywood debut with the movie Unsound 2013 won hearts with her astounding persona and charm is all set to enter the Web series world. That's right a birdie informed us about the diva signing a well-renowned banner for her digital debut.

Extracting immense fame and fan fam from her music videos with Vinay Anand and Krishna's Bhains ki Pooch, Niharikaa is all geared up for her upcoming projects in the pipeline. The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year having renowned star-cast under an ace production house. Niharikaa will be soon seen in a music video releasing later this year.

