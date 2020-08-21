Nikhil Kumar Jain: The inspiring influencer

Social media was always viewed as a form of communicating with others through instant messaging and blogging. It wasn’t until several years ago people started seeing social media as a marketing tool. Social Media Marketing right now is the career path, everyone seems to be going to. It is one of the most challenging, exciting, fast placed industry and this is the right time for building a career in social media marketing. It has challenges and rewards, including a potentially lucrative income. The demand for skilled expertise is at its peak, while there is great shortage of experienced professionals.

We have many examples who utilised their creative abilities in a variety of ways in order to make their career in social media marketing and entrepreneurship. Nikhil Kumar Jain is one of them. He is a prominent social media marketer in almost every media fields. He has completed his five years of experience in social media field and has grown as an expert in these five years. Apart from this, he is also an entrepreneur. He has a business of metals. Talking about his skills, apart from having the social media marketing skills and influencing skills, He is also an excellent sports person. He has represented his state twice in cricket. Talking about his future goals, he wants to polish his social media marketing and influencing skills and make it unbeatable.

Just at the age of 21 years, he purchased a car by himself and gained so much experience in different fields. The message he wants to convey to the society is –“I'm from middle class family. Most of people used to say about my business of online that this work doesn't work for long term but I worked on it and shut all mouths who were against this kind of work now each and every one wants me to give them some tips on this work so don't judge anyone's work.” He is really an inspiration for the youths.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever