Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, aka Munna, enters Bhakharwadi with a bang

There's going to be some excitement in the Gokhale household! Abhishek (Akshay Kelkar) and Mahendra's (Paresh Ganatra) effort to disguise as women has fired back on them exposing their lie in front of their families. The slice-of-life TV show, Bhakharwadi, is going to see some drama and a new entry that will surely bring even more excitement to the storyline.

Munna (Nikhil Ratnaparkhi), Anna's brother, will soon be entering the Gokhale household. Munna is the exact opposite of his strict brother, Anna, and is set to break the ice between the families with his energy and charm. Munna is the kind of person who doesn't believe in following rules and will make the audience groove to his moves.

Anna, however, is not happy with Munna's return after so many years. Who invited Munna is the real question. Anna then partners up with archrival samdhi, Mahendra, to solve this mystery. On the other hand, while the distance between Abhishek and Gayatri (Akshita Mudgal) persists, Abhishek has broken his silence with "Mujhse dosti karogi?"

Why is Anna hesitant about Munna coming back home? How will Munna's arrival bring in a new twist to the script?

Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, who essays the role of Munna, said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Bhakharwadi family. The storyline of Bhakharwadi and the slice of life, light hearted element of the show intrigued me. My character, Munna will be very easily distinguishable. Although he is Anna's brother, they both are poles apart. I'm excited to bring the loud, cheerful and 'you only live once' element to the show. Munna's arrival in the show will bring some unexpected turns and what will they be? Will only be known in the upcoming episodes. So stay tuned."

Deven Bhojani, who plays the role of Anna, said, "Anna's brother, Munna making an entry in the Gokhale parivaar will bring some exciting changes to the storyline. Anna is displeased with his arrival and the reasons go back in time which will be eventually revealed in the episodes further with a fun light hearted element to it. I'm excited to work with Nikhil and I look forward to great work ahead as reel brothers. To find out how Anna tries to stop Munna from coming back to Gokhale house, keep watching Bhakharwadi."

Watch his exciting new character, Munna, enter Bhakharwadi, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm only on Sony SAB.

