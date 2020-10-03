Search

Nikki Bella feels communication is key to fight postpartum depression

Updated: 03 October, 2020 09:27 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Many new mothers experience postpartum depression after childbirth and they experience mood swings, crying spells, anxiety, etc.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella and their son Matteo
Former American wrestler Nikki Bella, who welcomed son Matteo with fiance Artem Chigvintsev in July, has revealed her battle with postpartum depression.

Speaking on her Total Bella podcast, she said it was her mistake to not share her feelings with anybody. "Communication is key, talking to people is key. If you are someone who's fighting postpartum [depression] and you're just trying to be strong like I was, you can't," Bella said.

