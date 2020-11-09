Nikki Bella reveals she dreams of her ex-lovers and its helping relationship with Artem

Former American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella has revealed that she is having dreams about her ex-boyfriends.

But her dreams are providing clarity on her relationship with fiance Artem Chigvintsev. The couple have son Matteo, three months, together.

"Well, what I found weird about my dreams is the season right now in this [mercury] retrograde, it's supposed to be where we get a deeper understanding of ourselves and our journeys and our true purpose and even getting clarity on the past.

"And my dreams have been that," she was quoted as saying by British entertainment website, Female First.

In her dreams, Bella had conversations with her exes, including John Cena, but she does not plan to rekindle romance with them.

"It was making me feel like people just have this perception of me or of Artem. And these dreams gave me clarity of that, and kind of took that feeling away. I was having these dreams and that it was exactly what they said is going on right now. One thing it said is why things happen the way it did, and that's why my clarity really hit me," she remarked.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news