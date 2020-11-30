Nikki Bella reveals she found breastfeeding her son tough

Former American wrestler Nikki Bella has revealed that she struggled to breastfeed her son, Matteo in his first two months.



Artem Chigvintsev with Matteo

Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son on July 31. “Breastfeeding is so tough. But now with him being three months old, it’s so easy.

He knows what to do, and it’s now a beautiful thing. I love it. He loves it. But that first two months, oh, gosh, it rocks you. It really does,” Bella was quoted as saying by UK’s entertainment website, Female First.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever