Nine people killed in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 18:41 IST | mid-day online desk

One person was killed each in Banda and Chitrakoot districts, three died in Hamirpur and four were killed in Jalaun district on Sunday afternoon

Banda (UP): Nine people have been reportedly ded after a lightning strike in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Officials said on Monday that one person was killed each in Banda and Chitrakoot districts, three died in Hamirpur and four were killed in Jalaun district on Sunday afternoon.

Shyamlal Yadav (19) was killed in Banda's Bhahua village in Baberu area, while Bhagwandeen Kori (45), Ghunnu Pal (70) and Ramashray (46) were killed in Hamirpur, Superintendent of Police Banda Ganesh Saha said.

He said the other deceased were identified as Sushil (8), killed in Chitrakoot and Puranpal (33), Shobharani (50), Shivadhar Singh (40) and Mahadev (60), killed in Jalaun.

With inputs from PTI

