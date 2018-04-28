Nintendo and Cygames release new 'Role-Playing Game' for Android

While Nintendo and Cygames have not shared details about "Dragalia Lost Read," they did release a trailer displaying the game's anime art style and brief snippets of combat



Representational picture

Japanese video gaming giant Nintendo and Cygames have partnered to announce a new mobile "Role-Playing Game" (RPG) named "Dragalia Lost Read" for Android. The game will be released in Asia this summer and later internationaly, Android Police reported on Friday.

While Nintendo and Cygames have not shared details about "Dragalia Lost Read," they did release a trailer displaying the game's anime art style and brief snippets of combat.

A page in Japanese language is available for users to pre-register on. Although the pricing has yet to be mentioned, according to what is listed on Play Store, the app download appears to be free along with some special paid content, the report added. Nintendo's last Android game "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp," was released in November last year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever