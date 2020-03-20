Nirbhaya case: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu welcome court's judgement

Justice was delayed, but not denied. The four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were finally hanged early this morning, March 20, 2020, at Tihar jail in New Delhi. Not only Nirbhaya's parents and family, but the entire country has heaved a sigh of relief thanks to this judgement. It has been a long and excruciating battle, but finally, justice has been done.

Several Bollywood celebrities had spoken up about the case and how the convicts needed to be punished as quickly as possible, and now that they have, many celebs have lauded the court's judgement. Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to say, "Nirbhaya Justice. "Jaisi karni waisi bharni" Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!"

Nirbhaya Justice. “Jaisi karni waisi bharni” Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/ENyjTxwlMI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Taapsee Pannu, too, echoed the veteran actor's sentiments and she tweeted:

It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ https://t.co/XidMPTzKm4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 20, 2020

Preity Zinta tweeted, "Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong" and the actress also wrote, "If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya"

Riteish Deshmukh rightly said that justice had been served. He tweeted:

#JusticeForNirbhaya My thoughts and prayers are with the parents, friends & loved ones of Nirbhaya. The wait has been long but the justice has been served. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 20, 2020

Sushmita Sen lauded Nirbhaya's mother's spirit and struggle over these seven years. She wrote, "A Mother's resilience. Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!! #Nirbhaya Dugga Dugga"

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedical student was assaulted and raped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. She was then thrown off the bus, and was fighting for her life in a Singapore hospital, where she passed away a few days later. All four convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - were hanged to death at 5:30 am this morning.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates