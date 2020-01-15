Nirbhaya: SC dismisses plea for stay on death sentence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma, 26, and Mukesh Kumar, 32.

The proceedings were conducted in-chamber. A curative petition is the last and final legal remedy available to a convict. The five judges were unanimous that there was no merit in the curative petitions filed by the two condemned petitioners.

"The applications for stay of execution of death sentence are also rejected. We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs. Ashok Hurra & Another, reported in 2002 (4) SCC 388. Hence, the curative petitions are dismissed," the bench said. The other members of the bench were Justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan. Vinay and Mukesh had filed curative petitions on January 9.

