Nisha Guragain swaying the youth with her sparkling persona on social media

Nisha Guragain from Nepal has done wonders just at the age of 22 with her TikTok mantra making her a social media star overnight. This young lady with no family support or a big daddy in the industry managed all by herself and today is one the renowned star of the nation.

Her journey from Nepal to Mumbai was never easy. Giving no excuses or reasons Nisha crossed all the hurdles and left no stone unturned to achieve her dreams. This gave rise to a wonderful journey which seems to never end and give fruitful results.

Nisha Guragain today is considered to be one of the top TikTok stars in the country. Her lip-sync musical video on 'Mujhe Yaad Hai Aata Teri Wo Nazrein Milana' went viral and got more than 2.5 million likes on TikTok. Nisha has more than 17.3 million-plus followers on TikTok and is a popular face of Instagram. It would also surprise her fans to know that her debut song 'Na Ladeya Kar' was highly appreciated by people giving her a number of opportunities ahead.

Nisha consists of a number of Instagram followers. Apart from swaying the title of being the TikTok queen she also is a social media influencer. Nisha has collaborated with a number of fashion and lifestyle brands.

Nisha is most wanted when it comes to collaborations and branding having a number of banners willing to sign her for the publicity. Her way of making love with the camera leaves the photographers awestruck. With her persona and charm, Nisha has managed to conquer a number of hearts especially being famous amongst the youth.

Nisha has become an inspiration for millions of young blood who want to persuade their career in this field. She also introduces her Instagram fan fam to latest trends and ongoing fashion designs which one can pick easily and fits in the skin of any individual.

Being a public figure and always facing the limelight Nisha loves to live a simple life with her family and friends supporting her family in every way. She gives one hell of an example of being an idol daughter.

Kudos! to Nisha Guragain who is not only an inspiration for the youth of this nation but for every woman who feels to break the wheel, go against the stereotype stating that nothing is impossible if one truly follows their passion.

