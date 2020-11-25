Nishant Singh Malkhani to play an army officer in digital film LAC - Live the Battle

After his exit from Bigg Boss 14, Nishant Singh Malkhani has been roped in for LAC — Live the Battle. He plays an Army officer in the digital film, which is being shot in Kargil. Nitin Kumar Gupta's project is based on the Sino-Indian skirmishes in the Galwan Valley. "It's freezing and the winds leave me shivering," says Malkhani.

As for his Bigg Boss stint, Nishant got evicted in a double eviction episode, where Bigg Boss had asked the housemates to name one contestant that they think was not putting in efforts in the show. Bigg Boss had also stated that if the votes by the contestants matched with that of the audience then only one contestant will be made to leave the reality show, and if it doesn't match then two contestants will be evicted for the week. Seven out of eight contestants of the Green Zone voted against the Ram Milaayi Jodi actor, and he was asked to leave the house immediately. When the audience's result came, they had voted against Kavita Kaushik.

Nishant was nominated after his good friend Jaan Kumar Sanu sent him in the Red Zone claiming that he was not supportive enough. Nishant talking about the same said, "I considered Jaan as my younger brother, and always addressed him as 'Bhai'. I felt a connection with him, but it was much later that I realised it was a one-sided friendship. I fought for him during the captaincy task, and little did I know that it will come back to bite me. When he took my name for the swap, I was really surprised, but the show taught me a good lesson that you shouldn't trust anyone and everyone. I never felt sorry for myself, I felt pity for Jaan."

He also asserted that friendships can change any minute in the house because everyone has come to the show to win it and not to make friends. "Equations and friendships change within seconds in the house. People will be good to you on your face, but they will be talking behind your back. It all depends on tasks and nominations. And they believe in 'payback' friendship, if you think you have done a favour on your friend, then what kind of friendship is that. Everyone goes on the show to win it, so backstabbing, gossiping, and friendship, all these things don't matter to them," he said.

