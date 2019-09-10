Nitesh Tiwari: Chhichhore motivates people to not end their lives

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day today, the cast and crew of Chhichhore will be extending a helping hand in recognising the warning signs and taking them seriously. The film aims to prevent suicide among students. Director Nitesh Tiwari says Chhichhore motivates people to not end their lives when faced with failure in examinations.

Nitesh Tiwari said: "There is no intention of making money from this film but to spread awareness around suicide prevention. Life does not end when one fails in an examination or task." The filmmaker is hoping it is declared tax-free so that more youngsters can watch the film.

Speaking of Chhichhore, the film has minted Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day (Friday), followed by Rs 12.25 crore on the second day (Saturday), which is a huge jump, Rs 16.41 crore on the third day (Sunday) and the fourth day (Monday) 8.10 crore. These collections take the film's till date total collection to Rs 44.08 crore.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's film is a roller-coaster ride filled with emotions, making it one of the most relatable movies ever. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty in pivotal roles, who reunite decades after their college lives end. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier helmed Dangal, Chhichhore released on September 6, 2019.

