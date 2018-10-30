Nitesh Tiwari poses for happy picture after the first schedule wrap of Chhichhore

bollywood

Director Nitesh Tiwari along with the entire crew posted for a happy picture as the team wrapped the first schedule of the film

Nitesh Tiwari and his crew

After kickstarting the shoot of the upcoming next, Chhichhore on 30th September in Mumbai, director Nitesh Tiwari has wrapped the first schedule of the film and would now head to their next schedule.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, Chhichhore is set in an engineering college and sees the duo age from college-goers to middle-aged characters.

The recently released quirky poster bears the famous Hindi saying 'Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi' on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old, hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla & Naveen Polishetty.

Fox Star Studios presents a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, 'Chhichhore' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 30, 2019.

Also read: Nitesh Tiwari: Sajid Nadiadwala Understands The Creative Vision Of His Director

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates