Nitesh Tiwari's next Chhichhore goes on floors

bollywood

Dangal famed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial titled Chhichhore went on floors on Sunday

Nitesh Tiwari

Dangal famed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial titled Chhichhore went on floors on Sunday.

Calling it a special day, Tiwari said: "Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film 'Chhichhore' starts. Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Hindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey."

The film will be produced by Nadiadwala and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi. A statement from the official twitter account of the Nadiadwala Grandson read: "Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Chhichhore' directed by 'Dangal' fame, Nitesh Tiwari and presented by Fox Star Hindi goes on floors today!"

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever