Nithya Menen: Body shaming should be stopped

bollywood

Nithya Menen says that actresses always have to deal with an unrealistic expectation of beauty, which is unfair, and that body-shaming should be stopped

Nithya Menen. Pic: Instagram/@nithyamenen

Celebrated south Indian actress Nithya Menen, who is making her Bollywood debut with the multistarrer Mission Mangal says that actresses always have to deal with an unrealistic expectation of beauty, which is unfair, and that body-shaming should be stopped.

Although the demand for a so-called perfect face and figure is more in Bollywood compared to the South, asked for her opinion on the matter, Nithya told the media:" I think it is important for people to appreciate the different form of beauty. Every individual looks different and that is the beauty. It is so negative when people say, 'your nose is not perfect, fix it'."

"We are born in a certain way. We should celebrate that. we should start it from childhood and never body shame anyone. I know people tend to talk to children about their skin colour. At times, kids are called 'motu' etc. Stop it right there. So much trolling happens on social media, it is ruthless! They expect unrealistic beauty from actors and it is such a negative space," said the "OK Kanmani" famed actress.

From Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sara Ali Khan - there are several actresses who went through weight loss and body transformation and faced huge criticism for their body weight. According to Nithya, critics, especially trolls are ignorant of the whole matter and their comments are ruthless.

"They tend to think that a person, who is overweight, either eats much or is lazy to exercise. That is not true, obesity is a health issue, and at times hormonal. So, stop all the shaming and trolling."

In "Mission Mangal", Nithya plays a scientist. She said she shares a happy and professional working experience with the Bollywood stars: "I would say it is definitely much more professional here than in the south. I am happy to work here because people are very easy, there is less hierarchy and people are very receptive, welcoming."

The film features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar. So, how was the atmosphere on the set of a film dominated by female co-stars?

"It is not just us, but (there was) also Akshay sir, Sharman and HG Dattatreya - we really worked as a team. Off the camera, we would chat, eat together, and Akshay sir would play pranks on me. It was a good team and we were like teammates," she said.

Since Nithya worked in NTR: Kathanayakudu with Vidya earlier, and she said: "Before coming on set (of 'Mission Mangal'), we (Vidya and she) had interacted, but Taapsee and I met only on the set first time. I know she has done films in the South but we did not get a chance to meet."

Mission Mangal, based on the Mars Orbiter Mission of India and directed by Jagan Shakti. The film releases on August 15.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates