Niti Taylor's fan commits suicide, actress says she is just a call away if her loved ones need her

television

Ishqbaaz fame Niti Taylor penned an emotional note on mental health after a fan of hers committed suicide

Niti Taylor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nititaylor.

Ishqbaaz fame Niti Taylor learned that a young fan of hers committed suicide by hanging herself. This left Niti shocked and she took to Instagram to pen an emotional note regarding mental health issues. Niti also wrote that she is just a call and a message away if anyone wants to share their pain or just talk.

Niti Taylor strongly condemned the death of her young fan saying 'the world is a better place with you in it'. She wrote, "I woke up with a heavy heart this morning for someone I don't know in person but was my fan. I was shocked to hear of an amazing young girl who ended her own life. There are a lot of sad people around us and we can't turn away."

She continued, "My heart dropped this morning after reading that this very young girl just hung herself. But being sad without action helps no one. I am a believer in action. I know this world isn't easy, we all go through something, everyone's struggle is different. Everyone can't understand us... You don't want to die, you just want the pain to go away."

Niti also stressed on the point that nobody is alone, there's always someone you can find solace in or confide in. "But please understand- No, you aren't alone. Yes, we all feel this way sometimes. No, you won't always feel like this. Yes, the world is a better place with you in it. If someone listens, or stretches out a hand, or whispers a word of encouragement, or attempts to understand a lonely person, extraordinary things begin to happen. You're alive for a reason so don't ever give up. Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle. Place your hand over your heart, can you feel it? That is called purpose."

The Ishqbaaz actress said that talking to someone about your problems and how you feel is very important. "Because if you kill yourself, you're also going to kill the people who love you. I am taking this platform to tell my loved ones, that if you're going through something, and you're not okay, you don't feel alright- I am there for you. Just a call or DM away. I will try my level best to comfort you. But sometimes just talking to someone, makes it much lighter."

Niti Taylor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and began her journey with Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She was then seen in many shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ghulaam and many others with Ishqbaaz being her latest stint.

Also Read: Niti Taylor to use her app to address social media issues

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates