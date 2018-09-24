Nitin Gadkari dedicates to nation upgraded NH-44 in Meghalaya

Search

Sep 24, 2018, 16:21 IST | PTI

Gadkari said it incurred a total cost of Rs 683 crore and the stretch has three major and 44 minor bridges, and a 143-meter tunnel

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday dedicated to the nation the renovated and upgraded National Highway-44, which would boost industrial development in Meghalaya. The Minister for Road Transport and Highways will also review problems and issues faced in the execution of National Highway projects in the north-east here, over the next two days.

"The NH-44 (Jowai to Ratacherra at the Assam border) is important for development of industries in Meghalaya," Gadkari said. He said trucks coming from Guwahati can move smoothly in record time to Silchar, providing connectivity to the south eastern parts of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura. The construction for the 102-km long highway began in November 2015 and was completed in March this year, two months ahead of schedule, officials said. Gadkari said it incurred a total cost of Rs 683 crore and the stretch has three major and 44 minor bridges, and a 143-meter tunnel.

