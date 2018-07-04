Nitin Gadkari flags off taxi ambulance service

In the initial phase, the Wagon Cab will operate with 200 such taxis which will be driven by drivers trained in medical aspects

Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday flagged-off the taxi-ambulance service initiated by the Wagon Cab start-up. In the initial phase, the Wagon Cab will operate with 200 such taxis which will be driven by drivers trained in medical aspects.

"Time plays an important role in our lives, especially in the context of road accidents. With the launch of Hospital wagon as a Taxi Ambulance service, we are looking forward to make the roads of Delhi-NCR safer," Uttam Bose, COO and Co-founder of Wagon Cab said in a statement.

The statement also cited the data released by the Transport and Highway Ministry which said nearly 1.5 lakh people die every year in India in around 5 lakh road accidents.

