Nitin Gadkari: Plans to run metro coaches on broad gauge rail lines

The minister said that the idea mooted by him has been approved by the railways



Nitin Gadkari

There are plans to run metro coaches on the broad gauge rail lines of Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. A pact on this is likely to be signed between Nagpur Metro and Indian Railways after Karnataka elections, the road transport and highways minister told reporters here.

The minister said the idea mooted by him has been approved by the railways. "The first experiment is being done in Nagpur," the minister said, extending thanks to Coal and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. The metro coaches on the broad gauge railway lines will connect Nagpur with satellite towns of Kotal, Bhandara, Ramtek and Wardha, he said.

"The MoU on this will be done between Nagpur Metro and railways after Karnataka elections," the minister said. This air-conditioned metro will have four bogies and its average speed will be 100 km per hour. "The speed of the passenger train is 60 (km per hour). Its speed comes down to 30 (km per hour) before the halt at station and time is needed to increase speed. So I have asked them to stop the passenger train," the minsiter said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever